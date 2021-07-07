STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stores with over 25,000 sqft area to stay closed in Bhubaneswar

BMC sources said some business establishments had requested for opening of their shops/shopping complex as they claimed that they are not coming under shopping mall category.

Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Clearing air over the confusion pertaining to opening of stores during the partial lockdown in July, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that commercial establishments having 25,000 square feet or more area will continue to remain shut.

BMC sources said some business establishments had requested for opening of their shops/shopping complex as they claimed that they are not coming under shopping mall category. The civic body notified that shopping complex/shop, business establishment whose area is less than 25,000 square feet will only be allowed to open during the partial lockdown.

For calculation of the space, total area of a business establishment will be taken into consideration. However, in case a shopping complex has an office and its total space is more than 25,000 square feet then its shopping complex area will be taken towards the calculation for total area.

Comments

