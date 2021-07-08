STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two home guards dismissed, OAPF jawan suspended for assault on minor 

One Home guard, Biswal, was placed under suspension on July 1 after CCTV footage of him purportedly kicking and abusing a minor tea vendor in the State Capital went viral on social media.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two home guards have been dismissed and an Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) personnel suspended for their alleged involvement in assaulting a minor boy at a tea stall in the Kesura area on June 29. One of the home guards is the prime accused in the incident AK Biswal.

Informing this to media persons on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said he has also recommended the Commissionerate Police to dismiss a special police officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in the case. Additional DCP RK Senapati has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Home guard Biswal was placed under suspension on July 1 after CCTV footage of him purportedly kicking and abusing a minor tea vendor in the State Capital went viral on social media. In the video footage, Biswal of PCR-29 could be seen chiding the boy and kicking him for keeping the shop open beyond the permissible time of 6 am to 1 pm during the partial lockdown. 

Sources said the PCR van personnel not only thrashed the minor boy but also whisked him away from the spot and summoned his father to pay the fine and take his son with him. Two other police personnel of the PCR van also took away some articles from his shop before leaving the spot. The boy’s father has alleged that they collected Rs 500 from him for lockdown violation but did not provide him with the receipt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Home guards Child Labour Bhubaneswar Police assault on minor
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp