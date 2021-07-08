Two home guards dismissed, OAPF jawan suspended for assault on minor 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two home guards have been dismissed and an Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) personnel suspended for their alleged involvement in assaulting a minor boy at a tea stall in the Kesura area on June 29. One of the home guards is the prime accused in the incident AK Biswal.

Informing this to media persons on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said he has also recommended the Commissionerate Police to dismiss a special police officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in the case. Additional DCP RK Senapati has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Home guard Biswal was placed under suspension on July 1 after CCTV footage of him purportedly kicking and abusing a minor tea vendor in the State Capital went viral on social media. In the video footage, Biswal of PCR-29 could be seen chiding the boy and kicking him for keeping the shop open beyond the permissible time of 6 am to 1 pm during the partial lockdown.

Sources said the PCR van personnel not only thrashed the minor boy but also whisked him away from the spot and summoned his father to pay the fine and take his son with him. Two other police personnel of the PCR van also took away some articles from his shop before leaving the spot. The boy’s father has alleged that they collected Rs 500 from him for lockdown violation but did not provide him with the receipt.