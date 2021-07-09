Construct houses within a year or lose land, Bhubaneswar Development Authority warns allottees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday warned of stringent action against people who have been allotted plots in the State Capital but failed to construct houses in the last five years or more. The lease and NOC of the plots will be scrapped if there is no construction within a year. As per the norms, allottees of the residential plots under BDA area are required to construct their houses within five years of allotment of the land.

BDA Secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahu said that many persons who had purchased plots from the BDA are yet to construct their houses or complete the core construction despite multiple warnings and public circulars given through advertisements in media since 2012. In many cases in the past, it has been seen that the allottees wait for land prices to soar and sell it at a much higher price to builders in gross violation of BDA’s plotting scheme norms.

“We will initiate stringent action against such landowners. If needed, we will cancel the allotment,” Sahu said. Action will be initiated against the plot owners under the provisions of the Property Management Allotment Regulations 2015 and BDA Land (Disposal and Allotment) Regulations 2015.

However, Sahu said, for allottees who are staying abroad and have not been able to construct their houses due to the pandemic or register the lease deed, the BDA has decided to provide one year extension for starting construction.

As per the decision taken by the BDA in its 139th authority meeting recently, the allottees of different housing/plotted schemes are required to construct house or complete core construction in the plot by March 31, 2022, failing which execution of lease deed and the NOC issued against the plot would not be considered valid. Though BDA has previously issued reminders to such land owners in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020, many are yet to comply due to lack of strong enforcement.

“This is the final warning to all the allottees who are not constructing houses on the allotted plot despite multiple notices and reminders. Upon non-compliance and defying the order, we will initiate stringent action against them as per the provisions and act. They will be penalised, and if required, their allotment will be revoked,” the BDA Secretary informed.