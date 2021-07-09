STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Construct houses within a year or lose land, Bhubaneswar Development Authority warns allottees

In many cases in the past, it has been seen that the allottees wait for land prices to soar and sell it at a much higher price to builders in gross violation of BDA’s plotting scheme norms.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Development Authority

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday warned of stringent action against people who have been allotted plots in the State Capital but failed to construct houses in the last five years or more. The lease and NOC of the plots will be scrapped if there is no construction within a year. As per the norms, allottees of the residential plots under BDA area are required to construct their houses within five years of allotment of the land.

BDA Secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahu said that many persons who had purchased plots from the BDA are yet to construct their houses or complete the core construction despite multiple warnings and public circulars given through advertisements in media since 2012. In many cases in the past, it has been seen that the allottees wait for land prices to soar and sell it at a much higher price to builders in gross violation of BDA’s plotting scheme norms.

“We will initiate stringent action against such landowners. If needed, we will cancel the allotment,” Sahu said. Action will be initiated against the plot owners under the provisions of the Property Management Allotment Regulations 2015 and BDA Land (Disposal and Allotment) Regulations 2015.

However, Sahu said, for allottees who are staying abroad and have not been able to construct their houses due to the pandemic or register the lease deed, the BDA has decided to provide one year extension for starting construction.

As per the decision taken by the BDA in its 139th authority meeting recently, the allottees of different housing/plotted schemes are required to construct house or complete core construction in the plot by March 31, 2022, failing which execution of lease deed and the NOC issued against the plot would not be considered valid. Though BDA has previously issued reminders to such land owners in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020, many are yet to comply due to lack of strong enforcement.

“This is the final warning to all the allottees who are not constructing houses on the allotted plot despite multiple notices and reminders. Upon non-compliance and defying the order, we will initiate stringent action against them as per the provisions and act. They will be penalised, and if required, their allotment will be revoked,” the BDA Secretary informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp