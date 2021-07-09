STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Married twice, builder held by Odisha Police for dowry

The family members of the second wife, daughter of a retired Army officer, of the accused too had no inkling of his first marriage.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said he was arrested under sections 417, 498 A and 506 of IPC. (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A builder, accused of marrying two women for expensive cars, cash and gold ornaments, was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly harassing one of them for dowry. The victim said she and the accused Priyabrata Mishra of Surya Nagar locality had got married on July 15, 2018. “My parents had gifted him a Mercedes car worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 21 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing over 880 gram. However, Priyabrata and his parents started harassing me for dowry few days after the marriage,” she said.

In the meantime, the victim got pregnant but Priyabrata and his parents were allegedly against her giving birth to the child. “After marriage, I came to know that he was earlier engaged to another woman. He claimed things did not work out with his fiancee following which the wedding was called off. But when they objected to my giving birth to our baby, I realised that they did not want any child as it would make it tough to get rid of me and trap other innocent women,” said the victim, who has a two-year-old son.

Earlier this year, the victim came to know that Priyabrata had got married to another woman despite not having divorced her. Around 15 days back, she lodged a complaint with Capital police claiming that the accused’s second marriage is illegal. The family members of the second wife, daughter of a retired Army officer, of the accused too had no inkling of his first marriage.

“My daughter tied the knot with Priyabrata in February this year. We had spent Rs 25 lakh including Rs 5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments for him. We later came to know about his first marriage and lodged a complaint with the police in this connection,” the victim’s mother said. After completing his MBA from Australia, Priyabrata had joined his father’s real estate business in the city. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said he was arrested under sections 417, 498 A and 506 of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police Dowry
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp