Married twice, builder held by Odisha Police for dowry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A builder, accused of marrying two women for expensive cars, cash and gold ornaments, was arrested by the police on Thursday for allegedly harassing one of them for dowry. The victim said she and the accused Priyabrata Mishra of Surya Nagar locality had got married on July 15, 2018. “My parents had gifted him a Mercedes car worth Rs 35 lakh, Rs 21 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing over 880 gram. However, Priyabrata and his parents started harassing me for dowry few days after the marriage,” she said.

In the meantime, the victim got pregnant but Priyabrata and his parents were allegedly against her giving birth to the child. “After marriage, I came to know that he was earlier engaged to another woman. He claimed things did not work out with his fiancee following which the wedding was called off. But when they objected to my giving birth to our baby, I realised that they did not want any child as it would make it tough to get rid of me and trap other innocent women,” said the victim, who has a two-year-old son.

Earlier this year, the victim came to know that Priyabrata had got married to another woman despite not having divorced her. Around 15 days back, she lodged a complaint with Capital police claiming that the accused’s second marriage is illegal. The family members of the second wife, daughter of a retired Army officer, of the accused too had no inkling of his first marriage.

“My daughter tied the knot with Priyabrata in February this year. We had spent Rs 25 lakh including Rs 5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments for him. We later came to know about his first marriage and lodged a complaint with the police in this connection,” the victim’s mother said. After completing his MBA from Australia, Priyabrata had joined his father’s real estate business in the city. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said he was arrested under sections 417, 498 A and 506 of IPC.