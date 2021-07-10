STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 79 cr grant to Bhubaneswar for B-Active project  

The B-Active plan will include increasing the cycle tracks in the city to around 30 km. Besides, a 16.7 km pedestrian track will be developed to promote non-motorable corridor. 

Published: 10th July 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Multi-level car parking tower at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will soon receive Rs 79.30 crore aid from Centre for implementation of its B-Active (Bhubaneswar Active) project that aims to develop public spaces, non-motorable transport corridors and improve service delivery in the city. 

Under the project, a Smart Active Living Strategy has been proposed to maximise the use of the open spaces for different assets (components) in the city such as streets, water bodies, parks and open spaces, sports infrastructure and playgrounds. It also includes promotion of the City’s heritage, said BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The B-Active plan will include increasing the cycle tracks in the city to around 30 km. Besides, a 16.7 km pedestrian track will be developed to promote non-motorable corridor.  A special apex committee of representatives from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) approved the B-Active project under the ‘City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS)’ programme on July 1. 

BSCL had submitted the proposal under the theme of ‘Public Open Spaces’ three years back. It was selected as one of the 12 city proposals under CITIIS challenge in February 2019 at the second apex smart city CEO’s conference held in Delhi. Subsequently, a tripartite agreement was signed on March 5, 2019 for the CITIIS programme between MoHUA, Government of Odisha and BSCL. 

BSCL officials said the objective of B-Active project is to resolve the issues associated with service delivery to improve the quality of public open spaces across 2,470 acre, encompassing parts of the planned area and the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar City. Singh said with this approval BSCL will try to implement all the components of the project in a more structured way to achieve the objectives of the B-Active plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited BSCL B-Active project
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp