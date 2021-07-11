Demand grows for shifting of Bhubaneswar's Satya Nagar crematorium, burial grounds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Satya Nagar area have accused the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of inaction in shifting the crematorium and two burial grounds from the locality. Earlier, they had met the civic body officials over the issue citing serious health and environment concerns.

Anuradha Dash, a resident and member of Satya Nagar Ladies Club, said during their visit to BMC last month, the officials had assured that a committee will be formed to decide on shifting of the crematorium and burial grounds that have led to air pollution and other health issues.

There has been no update yet from the civic body officials regarding formation of the committee, she alleged. Satya Nagar Development and Cultural Society members, who had sought Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena’s intervention into the issue, said the response from the legislator to their grievance remained unsatisfactory. No concrete assurance has been made by the lawmaker regarding shifting of the crematorium and graveyards, they alleged.

With hundreds of bodies of deceased Covid patients and suspects being cremated and buried, they alleged that the locals of the area are bearing the consequences of the continuous burning. Residents are not able to live freely because of the thick fumes and foul stench coming from the funeral pyres of the cremation, they said.

An RTI reply from the government a month back had revealed that a total 4,473 bodies were cremated at Satya Nagar crematorium in 2020 of which over 3,000 were received by the crematorium in the second half of the year. BMC Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi, however, said adequate steps will be taken to address the issue.