IIT Bhubaneswar restricts entry of non-vaccinated people to campus

Even as higher education institutions in the State have started opening up, IIT Bhubaneswar has decided to restrict entry of non-vaccinated personnel to the campus. 

Published: 11th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As there is no let-up in COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar forcing higher educational institutes to operate in a blended mode and resort to online classes, IIT Bhubaneswar has decided to restrict the entry of non-vaccinated people to its campus.

Issuing an SOP, it has mandated that all off-campus personnel, including faculty, staff, officers and students will have to submit a copy of inoculation of at least the first dose of vaccine. The entry is restricted for those who fail to submit an inoculation certificate.

They will also have to fill up a self-declaration in the prescribed format every Monday that they have not visited any place outside the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda region in the last one week period and also no guests visited them.

All the fraternity at campsites and off-campus residents, even if vaccinated (single or double doses), have been discouraged from going outside the region. They will have to inform the Covid task force, if they go outside and remain in home quarantine mandatorily for five days followed by RT-PCR test (sample collection on 5th day).

"For on duty personnel only, the cost of RT-PCR would be reimbursed from the appropriate Head of the accounts. Their quarantine period would be considered as work from home," the SOP issued by in-charge Registrar Debaraj Rath stated.

Guests of the members of the institute will also follow the instructions and undergo home quarantine for 10 days, if both the doses of vaccine are not completed. The host family, during the quarantine period of guests, must be in home quarantine accordingly and for this, they can take leave as per the
availability or work from home with the approval.

The technicians coming from outside the Twin city, Khurda and Jatni can visit the institute only with RT-PCR negative report (72 hours prior to the arrival on the campus), even if both the doses of the vaccine are completed. They will have to wear a new PPE kit during the entire period of work, the SOP mentioned.

As maintaining social distance and wearing masks are mandatory at all the times when more than one person is in contact, anyone caught not wearing the masks will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500, which would double during the second time.

IIT-Bhubaneswar Director Prof RV Raja Kumar said the SOP is aimed at keeping the campus safe from infection so that physical classes can start once the government allows.

"The Covid cases are considerably alarming in Khurda district which is why we have imposed some restrictions. Those who have valid reasons for avoiding vaccination may approach the Registrar for granting entry into the campus," he added.

There are around 1,600 people, including faculty members and their family, students and construction workers residing in the campus. Most of them have got at least a single dose. The institute has planned to vaccinate all age appropriate people in the next couple of days.

