Salt resistant plant's genome sequenced

Avicennia marina, called Banhi in Odia, is a salt-secreting and extraordinarily salt-tolerant mangrove species that grows optimally in 75 per cent seawater and tolerates 250 per cent seawater.

Published: 11th July 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In research that could have far-reaching implications on future agriculture productivity, scientists have completed genome sequencing of one of the highly salt-tolerant mangrove species Avicennia marina, which is found across the country.

Avicennia marina (gray mangrove), called Banhi in Odia, is a salt-secreting and extraordinarily salt-tolerant mangrove species that grows optimally in 75 per cent (pc) seawater and tolerates 250 pc seawater. The sequencing was carried out by researchers at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu.

ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said Avicennia marina is among the rare plant species, which can excrete 40 pc of the salt through the salt glands in the leaves, besides its extraordinary capacity to exclude salt entry to the roots. Understanding the genetic basis of salt tolerance in the species is significant for the identification of salinity tolerant genes, he said.

“As many as 614 genes, including 159 transcription factors, which are homologous to the genes, were identified. The genes have been functionally validated for salinity tolerance in transgenic systems. The availability of the genome sequence of mangrove species will trigger a wide range of molecular studies not only in India but across the globe,” said Dr Parida.

The study assumed significance as agriculture productivity globally is affected due to abiotic stress factors, such as limited water availability and salinisation of soil and water. The non-availability of water is a significant challenge to crop production in dry-land areas, accounting for 40 pc of the world’s total land area.

Salinity is prevalent in 900 million hectares globally and estimated to cause an annual loss of $27 billion. An estimated 6.73 million ha in India is affected by salinity. “The genomic resources generated in the study will pave the way for researchers to study the potential of the identified genes for developing drought and salinity tolerant crop varieties in the coastal region of the country,” Dr Parida stated.

The research team of SRM led by Dr M Parani also contributed to the study that has been published in the recent issue of Communications Biology, a nature group journal.

