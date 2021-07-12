Bhubaneswar Development Authority takes digital route to streamline allotment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to make allotment of its residential and commercial assets smooth and hassle-free, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to digitise all processes in a time-bound manner.

Announcing this on Sunday, the development authority said it will make execution of lease deeds and other post-allotment process online very soon. The allottees will be required to submit all documents such as lease deed form, non-judicial stamp paper-II, mutation form, affidavit and indemnity bond and NoC from bank/financial institution (if earlier availed loan) with requisite fee through online by visiting the BDA website www.bda.gov.in.

As per BDA norms, the rate of processing fee is Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for the EWS and LIG allotment and Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 for MIG and HIG/apartment for execution of the lease deeds. In commercial sector, the processing fee will be charged at Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively for assets which cost up to Rs 35,000 and from Rs 35,001 to Rs 50,000.

Similarly, processing fee will be Rs 40, 000 and Rs 60,000 for assets costing Rs 50,001-Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh plus respectively. After receipt of the documents through online, it will be scrutinised and processed for lease deed execution. Officials, however, clarified that the allotment cases, which are covered under taskforce report, audit report, internal assessment report or any other litigation, will not be considered for lease deed at present.

BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh said apart from execution of lease deeds, other post-allotment services such as transfer of property, obtaining NOC for availing bank loan and mutation of the assets upon death of the original allottees will be made online.

Meanwhile, BDA Secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahoo has asked all plot allottees to create their Unique Account Number (UAN) by visiting the BDA website. “An allottee must register for this number as it is mandatory for any kind of online requests under Property Allotment Management System (PAMS),” he said. The allottees will have to keep their UAN in safe custody for future correspondence, he added.