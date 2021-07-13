STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen lays foundation for new party office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for new party office building here on the occasion of Rath Yatra.After 24 years of formation of BJD, the process for construction of a party office has started.

The new office will be constructed at the same place from where the BJD is functioning now. The BJD office is now functioning from a government quarter in Unit VI area near the Capital Hospital. Sources said the quarter has been allotted to BJD and converted to free hold.

This is for the first time that the Chief Minister came out from the Naveen Nivas amidst the Covid-19 second wave. Earlier, he had visited Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on February 8 and offered prayers after the Covid-19 first phase was on the decline.

Laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister said the new office will not only be a venue for party works but also a platform for service to the people of Odisha. Several social welfare activities including blood donation camps will be carried out on its premises, he added.

Stating that BJD has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspiration of Odias, he called upon the party workers to rededicate themselves to serve 4.5 crore people of the State like members of one family. Wishing the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister said BJD will continue its good work for the people which the party has been doing for the last 24 years.

