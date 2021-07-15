Bhubaneswar Crime Branch advises against online KYC fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch on Wednesday advised bank customers in the State not to click on any link received via SMS or email for updating their KYC. Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information, it cautioned through its Twitter handle.

In the last four months, the Cyber help desk of Bhubaneswar urban police district has received maximum fraud calls related to updating KYC for debit/credit cards. "Out of the total fraud complaints received by the Cyber help desk, at least 50 per cent were related to links seeking updating of KYC. Customers should remain alert," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 83 lakh were reported in the Capital city in June and the cyber help desk officers managed to refund/block Rs 16 lakh of the total amount. They received 229 calls from complainants last month including around 93 unified payments interface (UPI) and 77 credit card frauds.

"Apart from KYC updation, fraudsters are cheating people by creating fake links of reputed companies on the pretext of providing doorstep services to the customers during the pandemic, befriending people on WhatsApp and then blackmailing them, sending links offering cash back for using certain applications, and others," said Dash.

Recently, the State Bank of India had also alerted that KYC fraud is real and has proliferated across the country. "The fraudsters send a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details. Report such cyber crimes at cybercrime.gov.in," said SBI.