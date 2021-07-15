STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP urges CM Naveen Patnaik to fulfil paddy bonus promise  

Since the Centre has fixed the MSP for the 2021 kharif marketing season at Rs 1940, the balance amount of Rs 990 should be borne by the State government to make price remunerative for the farmers.

Paddy Crop

Paddy Crop (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWA :  Ahead of farmer registrations for sale of surplus paddy on Thursday, the BJP has urged the State government to announce bonus of Rs 990 per quintal of paddy for the ensuing kharif marketing season to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,930 per quintal to the farmers.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, president of the State BJP Krushak Morcha Pradip Purohit said the Assembly had passed an unanimous resolution demanding the Centre to enhance the paddy MSP to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

Reminding the Chief Minister his promise made in 2015 at a farmers’ rally at Sohela in Bargarh district for providing Rs 100 as bonus per quintal of paddy over the MSP, Purohit said the time has come to keep the promise. Since the Centre has fixed the MSP for the 2021 kharif marketing season at Rs 1940, the balance amount of Rs 990 should be borne by the State government to make price remunerative for the farmers.

He further urged the Chief Minister to ensure that surplus paddy of all registered farmers are procured by government agencies without any interference from rice millers. Besides, the government should make public the action taken report on the basis of the fact finding report of the Central team on mandi mismanagement.

Dissatisfied with the MSP of Rs 1,940 per quintal of paddy announced by the Centre, the State recently asked the Centre to raise it to Rs 2,930 per quintal. Writing to his counterpart in the Union Ministry Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo said Odisha should not be treated like other states as its farmers frequently face natural calamities.

