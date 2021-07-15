Mo Cycles rot in scrapyard, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation orders inquiry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The ‘Mo Cycle’ initiative, launched amid much fanfare in 2018, seems to have met the fate of scores of State government’s schemes which could not succeed owing to absence of proper planning and execution. Hundreds of Mo Cycles rotting away at a scrapyard in the city speak volumes of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s apathy.

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into irregularities pertaining to ‘Mo Cycles’ which have ended up at scrapyard and are being sold at Rs 40 per kg due to poor maintenance.

Hundreds of cycles bought by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) in 2018 for Rs 25,000 each, were seen at the scrapyard located at a slum near AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. A senior BSCL official said an FIR will be lodged against Hero Youon, one of the three private companies that manages Hexi cycles under public bicycle sharing (PBS) system in the city.

“As per Hexi group, the excess number cycles have been sent to scrapyard. However, I have asked BSCL and BMC officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter for necessary action at our end,” Singh, who is also the CEO of BSCL, said. He said all schemes of Smart City are also being reviewed. Steps will be taken to revive the Mo Cycle project after due consultation with the State government.

The ‘Mo Cycle’ service which was under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) since 2018, was handed over to BMC and BSCL in October last year. The civic body and the Smart City limited, however, failed to ensure its regular up-keep through private firms.

Around 1,000 Hexi cycles with 700 in working condition were left to rot in the open at docking stations across the city due to the unending stalemate between BSCL and Hero Youon Pvt Ltd over non-payment of GST amount. The firm while working under CRUT had been fined around Rs 45 lakh for allegedly claiming GST without paying tax to the government and not spending the Rs 5,000 it was paid for annual maintenance of each cycle. Subsequently, its payments were blocked to adjust the fine amount.

Later, Hero Youon allegedly refused to take responsibility for operation and maintenance of the Hexi cycles, after non-payment of its dues. Hero Youon officials, however, could not be reached for their comments. In the meantime, BSCL officials have formed two teams to count the number of Mo Cycles including Hexi cycles at in docking stations to ascertain the exact number cycles available with them at present.