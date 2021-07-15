STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50 lakh worth brown sugar, Rs 34 lakh cash seized from two in Bhubaneswar

The City police on Wednesday arrested two persons including a woman and seized 550 gram of brown sugar, worth over Rs 50 lakh, and cash of Rs 34.80 lakh from their possession.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:17 AM

Cash and brown sugar seized by Saheed Nagar Police I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The City police on Wednesday arrested two persons including a woman and seized 550 gram of brown sugar, worth over Rs 50 lakh, and cash of Rs 34.80 lakh from their possession. Those arrested are Biswaranjan Rout of Jaleswar in Balasore district and Pinky Das of Nirakarpur under Khurda district.

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said on a tip off, Saheed Nagar police conducted a surprise raid at a house in Kesura and nabbed the two. While Rout was allegedly procuring brown sugar from Jaleswar, Pinky’s husband is also a co-accused in the narcotics trade and absconding. Pinky was staying on rent with her husband in Kesura and they were allegedly supplying the banned substance to various parts of the Capital city.

One car and two motorcycles were also seized from the spot. Police are suspecting that the Rs 34.80 lakh cash seized from the house must be proceeds obtained from selling the contraband.  Earlier on Tuesday, Special Squad along with Bharatpur police had arrested three persons and seized 90 kg ganja and a four-wheeler from them.

The Commissioner informed that in the last four months, police have launched an anti-narcotics drive in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Brown sugar weighing around 2.2 kg from Bhubaneswar and 3.1 kg from Cuttack has been seized within this period, said Priyadarshi. 

