Rs 190 crore earmarked for Bhubaneswar's makeover under CITIIS plan

Mobile vans decorated with heritage themes will move round the city outskirts to make people aware about the heritage wealth of the Temple City.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of Bhubaneswar

Aerial view of Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  From developing the city landscape to preserving and promoting local heritage, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has planned a massive makeover for the State Capital under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) programme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Under the programme, to be implemented at the cost of  Rs 189.69 crore in different phases, five heritage ponds - Godavari, Kotirtheswar, Ganga Jamuna, Devi Padahara and Godi Pokhari - will be revived and a 'heritage on wheel' project would be launched.

Mobile vans decorated with heritage themes will move round the city outskirts to make people aware about the heritage wealth of the Temple City.

BSCL will also safeguard the natural drains and water assets in the city. Steps will be taken for the development of drainage channel number 7 and 10 and a waterfront promenade at BDA City Centre (Nicco Park) would be developed under the project.

Recently, the Bhubaneswar Active (B-Active) project under CITIIS programme was approved by the Ministry under which the city will receive Rs 79.3 crore as grants. These funds will be used to develop 21 playgrounds and existing sports training camps.

The BSCL has also planned to develop and beautify eight open space parks. At least five bus queue shelters will also be upgraded with amenities and they would be beautified with decorative plants.

 The other projects that have been planned for the city includes development of a 16.7 km pedestrian, bicycle track to promote non-motorable transport, adequate green cover for the city besides, promotion of Public Bicycle Sharing System and Street Art and Mural Project (STAMP).

"Light sculpture and garden library projects have also been planned under CITIIS, a part of Smart City programme," said an official from the BSCL.

He said that of the Rs 79.3 crore grant, the city has already received Rs 7.9 crore for development of an Urban Agriculture (medicinal plant garden) project which will be part of the waterfront promenade at BDA city centre.

The BSCL will implement these projects with the help of MoHUA, French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and state agencies and departments. 

