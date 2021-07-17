Gyms, parlours open in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With all Covid-19 norms in place, gyms and beauty parlours opened in the Capital city on Friday after a gap of two-and-half months. To ensure social distancing in gyms, the facilities allowed 20 or fewer people at one time depending on the space.

All Odisha Gym Owners’ Association president Satyajit Dash said adhering to Covid guidelines of the government, strict norms have been put in place in gyms to prevent the spread of the infection. The temperature and humidity inside the gyms are being maintained at 24 to 30 degrees and 40 to 70 per cent respectively as per the prescribed range, he said.

The equipment is also sanitised at regular intervals. Parlours also opened with a limited number of customers. With the relaxation window enhanced till 5 pm, the markets witnessed the usual rush. The enforcement squad members of BMC and Commissionerate Police urged traders and vendors not to keep their shops open beyond 5 pm. BMC Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi said enforcement will be carried out from Monday, while they will also keep an eye on market areas during the weekend shutdown.