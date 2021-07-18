Bhubaneswar's garbage piles up as crores on management go waste

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State Capital is reeling under the outbreak of dengue, garbage heaps dumped across many localities, filthy uncleaned roadsides, overflowing drains, lack of bush-cutting and treatment of vector breeding areas present a sorry sight.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completely failed to provide a clean and hygienic city atmosphere to the citizens despite claims of spending crores of rupees for the purpose year after year.

The civic body has engaged three private agencies - Jagruti, Ramky and PMR Consortium - for garbage lifting, street sweeping, conservancy cleaning, de-weeding, bush cutting and drainage desiltation work in 57 out of 67 wards.

While Jagruti lifts garbage, cleans internal drains and carries out other works in 28 wards, Ramky is in charge of 15 and PMR Consortium looks after 14 wards. The remaining 10 wards are cleaned by BMC’s own staff.

A total 595 sanitation workers have been engaged in the wards managed by BMC, while there are 615 sanitation workers under PMR, 715 under Ramky and 1,150 under Jagruti.

BMC statistics suggest that since 2017 it has earmarked over Rs 5 crore every year to pay these agencies for lifting of garbage. In 2019-20 the amount was around Rs 5.5 crore.

A BMC official said the budget has remained nearly the same for 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years.

Besides, the civic body has also earmarked around Rs 13 crore to Rs 14 crore every year under ‘garbage and clearance expenses’ heads.

A senior officer of the civic body said that the payment to the private agencies which used to be around Rs 3,200 per tonne waste, has now been increased to over Rs 3,800 per tonne.

Moreover, after completion of the contract period last month, the civic body has given extension of around six months to these agencies.

He said that the extension was issued as the tender document finalised for bidding was scrapped by the Housing and Urban Development department for removal of some clauses including lifting of bulk waste.

BMC, however, has failed to place a mechanism in place to check if garbage is being lifted on time and bush cutting and de-weeding done regularly.

Residents in many localities have been alleging that garbage is not lifted from their residential areas on time leading to serious health hazards. They said that this could be one of the main reasons for the spread of vector-borne diseases including dengue in the Capital.

Stray cattle rummage through garbage piles at BJB Nagar

A group of people in VSS Nagar have complained that garbage lifting from Gadeswar market of their locality is irregular, while residents in Sailashree Vihar where 16 dengue cases have already been reported alleged that waste is not lifted from Rangewar Nagar and other parts for four to five days making situation worse for them.

In Nigamananda Nagar area of Bomikhal, inadequate number of dustbins is forcing people to throw waste in the open. The situation is similar in parts of Old Town, Unit-II, Nayapalli and Salia Sahi slum.

BMC officials said adequate steps are being taken to address the garbage lifting issue and complete the tender process at the earliest.

Measures in Place