Congress launches signature campaign in Bhubaneswar against fuel price hike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 10-day agitation of Congress against fuel price hike came to an end on Saturday with the Mahila Congress activists launching a signature campaign from the petrol pumps in the city.

Mahila Congress activists persuaded customers at different filling stations not to purchase petrol, collected their signatures and opinion on the unprecedented hike. State Mahila Congress president Bandita Parida and Mahila Congress activists demonstrated in front of the filling stations at Ram Mandir Square.

Parida warned that the Mahila Congress will soon launch a Statewide agitation if both the Centre and State government fail to take steps to reduce the price.

Youth Congress activists led by State president Smruti Ranjan Lenka also took out a motorcycle rally over the issue.