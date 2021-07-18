Two months after opening, Khandagiri flyover expansion joint breaks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The expansion joint of newly built Khandagiri flyover suffered a breakage just two months after it was thrown open to the public on May 4 on trial basis.

The damage has forced the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to close one side of the flyover for repair work on Saturday. However, the vehicular traffic continued on the other road of the flyover from Aiginia to Khandagiri.

“The repair work of the expansion joint is being carried out and the road on the flyover from Khandagiri to Aiginia will be reopened for vehicular traffic soon,” said a senior NHAI official.

“The project has not yet been completed by the contractor - RKD Constructions Pvt Ltd - and the flyover was opened for vehicular traffic on May 4 on a trial basis to observe whether the structure needs any further enhancement. The contractor has also urged for an extension of the project till August 27, 2021 and his request is under consideration,” said the official.

An expansion joint is commonly located on structures such as bridges, highways and sidewalks. It is a mid-structure separation designed to absorb vibration, join objects or allow movement.

In structures, these joints can help absorb the expansion and contraction of concrete slabs as a result of temperature changes. Without them, the concrete can crack or distort. If the gap between two slabs on a flyover increases then it poses a serious threat to the structure.

Expansion joints are mainly damaged due to plying of heavy vehicles, said a civil engineer. The one-km Khandagiri flyover’s construction was started in May, 2018 and supposed to be completed by April 27, 2020.

However, the contractor was provided an extension last year. The project also includes installation of 135 light poles on the flyover and two high mast lighting posts at Khandagiri Square.

“The total cost of the project is about `80 crore. The contractor will also undertake expenses towards maintenance of the flyover for three years as part of the defects liability period. The entire project including the lighting is expected to be completed by August 27, 2021,” said the senior NHAI official.

In September 2017, a person was killed and several others sustained injuries when a slab fell off the Bomikhal bridge. Similarly, a labourer was killed and two others injured when a portion of the same flyover caved in while construction was underway in May 2018.

Project details