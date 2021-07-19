Offices failing to comply with COVID norms to be sealed: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sounded a note of caution in view of blatant disregard to Covid-appropriate behaviour in both government and private offices.

The offices that do not comply with the Covid norms will face closure and may also be sealed for indefinite period, BMC authorities warned.

The enforcement squads along with police will start surprise checking of offices from Monday. The move from the civic body came two days after the State government allowed offices to function with full strength.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said it has come to the notice of the corporation that some offices that have resumed their operations are not strictly implementing and monitoring the Covid guidelines issued for workplaces.

As per the protocol, all offices and establishments, both private and government, in Bhubaneswar must ensure that their staff strictly adhere to the Covid norms such as mandatory use of masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing during working hours.

Singh said the move aims at preventing further spike in Covid infections and to avert the possible third wave. He also urged the organisations to be cautious and watchful as Covid cases are still surfacing from many localities prompting the civic body to adopt micro-containment zone strategy.

If any organisation is found violating the guidelines, stringent action will be taken as per the provisions of Section 2(1) of the Epidemic Disease Act. If required these offices will be sealed for indefinite period, the BMC order said.

The State Capital reported 318 new cases in the last 24 hours against 372 on Saturday. The civic body on Saturday declared Niladri Nilaya apartment at IRC Village as a micro-containment zone.

Mo Bus service to resume today

With Odisha government allowing public transport in all 30 districts, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume its Mo Bus service in the city from Monday. Initially, 87 buses will operate on 16 routes. “We will keep adding more buses and routes over a period of time,” said CRUT manager (operations) Chandan Mishra.

The service will remain suspended on weekend shutdown. However, bus service for incoming passengers will continue from railway station to Cuttack and Khurda and shuttle service will be available from airport to railway station during weekend shutdown.