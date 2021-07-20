BJP smells scam in Mo Cycle scheme, stages protest in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday launched a protest over alleged corruption in Mo Cycle scheme in the State Capital.

They alleged that around Rs 6 crore was lost in the name of Mo Cycle service. While Rs 5 crore was spent to procure the cycles, another Rs 1 crore was utilised for its annual maintenance.

Hundreds of cycles bought by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) in 2018 were seen at a scrap yard, said Bhubaneswar District BJP president Babu Singh.

“Though the cycles were purchased at Rs 25,000 per unit, they were sold at just Rs 500 per unit,” he said and alleged that there is a massive scam in the project which needs to be investigated.

The BJP members also questioned the role of BSCL and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the issue.

“Why the 400 cycles purchased by the BMC during Raahagiri were left to rot in BMC headquarters instead of being inducted in Mo Cycle fleet,” they asked.