STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar woes overflow after rain

A 77 mm rain in a span of an hour and half left large parts of Bhubaneswar in knee-deep water, exposing the Capital City’s best kept secret - its urban planning.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Rains

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 77 mm rain in a span of an hour and half left large parts of Bhubaneswar in knee-deep water, exposing the Capital City’s best kept secret - its urban planning.

Ending days of sultry conditions, the heavens opened up and within the next hour, major residential colonies and thoroughfares, including the NH, were overflowing with storm water. Not just the 27 chronic flooding spots of the city, large areas of the Capital reported acute water-logging.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s helpline numbers kept ringing after complaints over the urban deluge poured in. Homes were flooded while water-logged city left the traffic on its tracks.

While the stretch in front of Iskcon Temple saw waist-deep water accumulating on the road, the 120 Battalion-Kalinga Stadium Road near Shastri Nagar was overflowing. The route is a key road as it connects Biju Patnaik Airport to Patia.

Many residential areas including, Nayapalli, Jayadev Vihar, Bomikhal, Nigamananda Nagar, Gajapti Nagar, Gayati Nagar, Basudev Nagar, Baramunda and Sailashree Vihar were flooded. People’s misery doubled after TPCODL resorted to a two hour unscheduled power cut. Many were stranded on the roads as gushing storm water made commuting difficult.

Residents alleged trash racks installed on both sides of the culvert on drainage channel no - 10 near Esha Apartment turned to a main cause of flooding in parts of Nayapali Behera Sahi locality.

In case of drainage channel no 4, the erstwhile Water Resources Department’s poor planning compounded people’s miseries.

BMC’s inability to carry out drainage system restructuring in the last two years was on full display as the major natural drainage systems, with constructions encroachments in most parts, aided the deluge, leaving the corporation at its wit’s end. Poor de-siltation before the monsoon also added to the chaos.

Drainage division executive engineer Goutam Chandra Dash informed 10 BMC teams were deployed to clear water from the low-lying areas.

While BMC continues to struggle with water-logging problems in the city, the woes are yet to end as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains for the capital for next 48 hours.

The weather office issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha in the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts, it said. It said a low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal (BOB) and neighbourhood around July 23 and it will enhance rainfall activity in the State.

A car caught on the waterlogged road while a street vendor makes his way through waist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Rains Bhubaneswar Floods
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp