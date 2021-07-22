Chain snatched from retired district judge in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five criminals snatched a gold chain from a retired district judge in the Capital city in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Police said the victim had visited Kharavela Nagar to purchase a spare part of an air conditioner when the miscreants waylaid his car, forcibly opened the door of the vehicle and snatched his chain.

They ran away from the spot after committing the crime at around 1.20 pm. Sources said all the accused are natives of Mali Sahi. Kharavela Nagar police immediately launched a search operation, detained the miscreants and also recovered the chain. The city has been witnessing a rise in the incidents of robbery.