Aranyani members plant trees for ‘Panchvati Van’

Sujata said that the initiative is aimed at introducing the younger generation to mythological forests in Ramayan.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Explaining the layout, Sujata said Panchvati Van comprises of 39 trees spread over five concentric circles.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Aranyani, the Odisha Forest Officers’ Wives Association, on Thursday launched an initiative to recreate a ‘Panchvati Van’ at Patrapada on the outskirts of the city.

This is the first such forest being set up in Odisha and it is part of pan India Van Mahotsav celebration by forest officers wives, said Sujata Ratho, president of Aranyani and wife of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sisir Ratho.

Explaining the layout, Sujata said Panchvati Van comprises of 39 trees spread over five concentric circles. The innermost circle has four Indian Bael trees, while the second circle has four banyan trees.

The third circle comprises 25 Ashoka trees followed by two amla trees in south direction in the fourth circle.

The last circle contains four peepal trees in east-west-north-south direction. “It is believed that those who perform parikrama of the five circles are blessed with good health and happiness,” she said.

Sujata further said that the initiative is aimed at introducing the younger generation to mythological forests in Ramayan.

“Ramayan mentions about three such forests - Dandakaranya, Panchvati and Ashoka Van,” she said and added that they are hopeful that the initiative will create interest among youths to conserve and protect trees.

As part of the initiative, the association organised a plantation programme with women forest guards and foresters of department on the Smruti Van campus at Patrapada.

