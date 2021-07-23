STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's COVID graph rising again

After registering a sharp decline, the coronavirus graph of the Bhubaneswar has started rising again.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After registering a sharp decline, the Covid graph of the Capital city has started rising again.

Around 379 new infections were reported on Thursday and the TPR was 4 per cent. After registering 200 to 300 cases on a daily basis last week, the single day tally declined to around 181 on July 19. However, it recorded a 48 pc jump to 357 cases on July 20.

With markets functioning as usual during the relaxation period without much enforcement of Covid norms, the infection tally has been gradually rising since then.

Around 43 more Covid deaths have been recorded in the city in the last four days taking the Covid toll to 696. The BMC officials, however, said that Covid graph appears to have reached a plateau.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp