Bhubaneswar's COVID graph rising again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After registering a sharp decline, the Covid graph of the Capital city has started rising again.

Around 379 new infections were reported on Thursday and the TPR was 4 per cent. After registering 200 to 300 cases on a daily basis last week, the single day tally declined to around 181 on July 19. However, it recorded a 48 pc jump to 357 cases on July 20.

With markets functioning as usual during the relaxation period without much enforcement of Covid norms, the infection tally has been gradually rising since then.

Around 43 more Covid deaths have been recorded in the city in the last four days taking the Covid toll to 696. The BMC officials, however, said that Covid graph appears to have reached a plateau.