Bhubaneswar railway station to get airport like facilities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar railway station will be developed into a world class facilities with modern amenities like those available at airports, said East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Vidya Bhushan here on Friday.

Bhushan inspected the railway station and took stock of various passenger amenities and facilities that need to be developed as part of the station redevelopment plan.

“The station will be developed into a commercial hub with aesthetic lighting, improved signage and improved passenger amenities including a waiting hall. More amenities will be provided to the travelling public,” he said.

Bhushan said, a circulating area will also be developed and beautified. Besides, two new railway lines will be added and more parking space provided on the side of platform no six of the station. The station will be developed in collaboration with Odisha government at an approximate cost of Rs 1,075 crore. The MoU for Bhubaneswar railway station redevelopment was signed with the government in September 2019.

The project that is all set to transform the station into a state-of-the-art facility, envisages construction of a city bus terminal, multi-level car parking and dedicated pick up and drop lanes for taxis, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles over a whopping 1.74 lakh sq ft built up area.

Shopping complex, restaurant, parking and other facilities will be constructed in the station, which will be developed as a modern business centre.