Biking fest, eco-camps during winter to boost Kandhamal tourism

On a visit to the district, Tripathy reviewed the tourism potential with senior officers and the steps taken to explore the tourist spots of Kandhamal which is richly endowed with nature.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:34 AM

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Asit Tripathy on Saturday advised the Kandhamal administration to promote the district as a destination for bikers by organising a biking festival and eco-camps during the ensuing winter.

On a visit to the district, Tripathy reviewed the tourism potential with senior officers and the steps taken to explore the tourist spots of Kandhamal which is richly endowed with nature. Tripathy advised Collector Brundha D and SP Vinit Agrawal to promote the district as a biking circuit linking it with Chandaka and Bhubaneswar. As there are many routes with excellent road condition passing through natural sites and forests connecting the district, motorcycle rally will offer exciting biking experience to nature lovers. 

The SP was advised to develop the facility in coordination with bikers’ clubs at State and national levels. It was decided to start the biking festival along with the eco-camps during the coming winter. Tripathy said, “Kandhamal is full of scenic beauties. Its hill ranges from a part of the great Eastern Ghats. Last year, one eco-retreat camp was started at Daringbadi which got encouraging response.”

More eco-retreat camps will be arranged at tourist spots this year. It has been planned to continue the retreat camp for five years so that the tourists, tour operators and businessmen associated with tourism will get scope to expand their activities, he added. Tripathy further advised the Collector to identify roads connecting to waterfalls at Kuturi, Putudi and Katramal. These roads should be developed with convergence of funds from MGNREGS and other schemes for attracting more tourists to these spots. 

Forest department was asked to develop the roads in a time-bound manner and arrange more eco-camps in the district. He also asked the administration to identify a proper place for establishing a district museum to preserve and showcase the tribal heritage. The meeting also discussed the development of hotel industry in the district to accommodate visitors and tourists.

