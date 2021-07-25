BMC launches e-waste collection campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday launched an initiative to collect e-waste from the doorsteps of residents.

The campaign was launched from Gajapati Nagar with the civic body’s sanitation wing members visiting all households and sensitising people about disposing of e-waste to safaiwalas of their area. They also collected e-waste like damaged cords, keyboards, broken parts of mobile phones and remotes.

The waste materials will be deposited in a specified area called e-waste corner in three different Material Recovery Facilities of the city. The items will then be handed over to e-waste collectors of the city as recommended by the OSPCB, said Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner. Initially, the initiative will start in 10 wards.