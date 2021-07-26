STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik to launch ‘drink from tap’ project in Puri

Puri will become the first city in India to achieve citywide ‘drink from tap’ water for 24 hours with 100 per cent (pc) metered household connections.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:04 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the water supply system at Puri virtually on Monday. The initiative will benefit over 2.5 lakh people of the pilgrim town. The initiative will be launched under ‘Jalsathi’ programme by partnering with women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mission Shakti in community-led water supply management.

The Jalsathi programme aims at water management for real time water supply operations and quality surveillance. The quality surveillance of water supply will be done by ‘Jalsathis’ from the women SHGs. Drinking water fountains will be installed at public places to discourage use of plastic water bottles. It will help elimination of 400 tonne of plastic waste in Puri which is a major tourist destination of the State.
Official sources said the supply of ‘drink from tap’ water to every home is similar to the water supply system in developed nations like USA, England, Japan and Singapore. The project has been implemented in Puri under the 5T initiative of the State government.

