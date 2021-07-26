STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Hero Youon to give back lost, damaged cycles 

The officials of Smart City Ltd also alleged that the cycles that were purchased at a hefty price of Rs 25,000 per unit was sold at Rs 500.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mo Cycles

Mo Cycles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) ordered an inquiry into irregularities pertaining to Mo Cycle scheme, the Hero Youon that manages Hexi cycles has proposed to give back all cycles that are missing or damaged to the civic body.

A senior official from the BSCL said after lodging of FIR with Saheed Nagar police station, the firm has agreed to give back all Hexi cycles that have gone missing from Mo Cycle fleet or have been sent to scrapyard. “The representatives of the firm have assured to cooperate in this matter. Another round of meeting is scheduled on Monday where they are expected to submit a formal proposal in this regard,” the officer said. 

The BSCL in its FIR had stated that around 300 Hexi cycles have gone missing and the company managing these cycles took away the cycles without seeking permission from the Smart City Ltd. The BSCL had sought Rs 75 lakh recovery amount from the firm and action against one of its employees for allegedly causing loss to the government. 

The officials of Smart City Ltd also alleged that the cycles that were purchased at a hefty price of Rs 25,000 per unit was sold at Rs 500. The Hero Youon is managing around 1,000 cycles, while two other firms are looking after another 1,000 cycles under the public bicycle sharing (PBS) system of Mo Cycle launched in 2018. The firm officials couldn’t be reached for their comments in the matter. 

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP has sought action against all involved in poor management of the cycle service and alleged irregularity in procurement of Mo Cycles. BJP legal cell coordinator Jayanta Jena threatened to move the High Court seeking a transparent investigation into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd Mo Cycle Scheme Hero Youon
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp