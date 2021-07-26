Prepare action plan for Kalahandi development: WODC chairman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy on Sunday asked Kalahandi administration to work out definite action plan for elevating the development of the district to next level.

On a visit to the district, Tripathy reviewed the progress of different projects with Collector Gavali Parag Harshad and senior officers of line departments. He emphasised promotion of local entrepreneurship and private sector investment in cash crops, sericulture, fishery, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and other agro-based industries.

Tripathy along with Minister of State for Energy, Home and MS&ME Dibya Sankar Mishra inspected the progress of different projects through field visit. They visited Government Medical College at Bhangadari, Goat Breeding Centre at Jaring, Biju Patnaik Sports Complex at Junagarh, renovation of Netra Chikischalaya, Art Village of Chhoriagarh and Biju Express Highway. They also inaugurated the 33/11 KV sub-station at Behera village for supply of power from Indravati power project in the presence of MLA Dharamgarh Mousadhi Bag.