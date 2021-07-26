STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Prepare action plan for Kalahandi development: WODC chairman

On a visit to the district, Tripathy reviewed the progress of different projects with Collector Gavali Parag Harshad and senior officers of line departments.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Tripathy on Sunday asked Kalahandi administration to work out definite action plan for elevating the development of the district to next level.

On a visit to the district, Tripathy reviewed the progress of different projects with Collector Gavali Parag Harshad and senior officers of line departments. He emphasised promotion of local entrepreneurship and private sector investment in cash crops, sericulture, fishery, animal husbandry, horticulture, food processing and other agro-based industries. 

Tripathy along with Minister of State for Energy, Home and MS&ME Dibya Sankar Mishra inspected the progress of different projects through field visit. They visited Government Medical College at Bhangadari, Goat Breeding Centre at Jaring, Biju Patnaik Sports Complex at Junagarh, renovation of Netra Chikischalaya, Art Village of Chhoriagarh and Biju Express Highway.  They also inaugurated the 33/11 KV sub-station at Behera village for supply of power from Indravati power project in the presence of MLA Dharamgarh Mousadhi Bag. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi administration Kalahandi development Asit Tripathy
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp