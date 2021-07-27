Infections among vaccinated population raise concern among health authorities in Bubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continue to fuel the Covid tally despite maximum vaccination coverage, health authorities have appealed vaccinated people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to protect themselves from getting infected.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said vaccination has brought down severity of disease, but rising cases among the vaccinated people is a concern and this is only because they are not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Nearly 30 to 40 pc of the new cases are vaccinated people. They might have mild symptoms, but they are positive cases having potential to spread the disease. We appeal people not to remove masks and always maintain social distance whenever they are out of home. This is the only way to contain the infection,” he added. The State recorded 1,637 new cases in last 24 hours with 43 pc infections from Khurda and Cuttack districts. Gajapati was the only district that did not register any fresh case.

The State government has announced 62 more fatalities, of which 42 were from Khurda district alone. Even as the cases and TPR have declined in most of the districts, the two districts along with Puri, Jajpur and Balasore have been contributing more than 60 pc of the caseload for the past nearly a fortnight. Notwithstanding the fact that the cases have dropped from 3,554 to 1,637 and TPR has come down to 2.19 pc from 5.17 pc exactly a month back, these districts have posed challenges for the administration.