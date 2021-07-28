AWBI asks Odisha to ban caging of birds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued an advisory to all union territories and states including Odisha to ensure enforcement of ban on keeping birds in cages. The advisory is based on a judgment passed by the Gujarat High Court and an order of the Delhi High Court that acknowledged the fundamental right of birds to fly and sought to discourage caging of birds for business purposes or otherwise.

The AWBI in its advisory also cited the 2014 order of the Supreme Court recognising animals’ five fundamental rights including the right to live with dignity. In its letter to chief secretaries, PCCFs and DGPs, the AWBI urged proper implementation of the advisory. It requested the states to instruct Chief Wildlife Wardens and senior forest officials to crackdown on illegal bird markets.