BJP targets BJD over safe drinking water for all promise

“When will 62 lakh rural and 50 lakh urban households in the State get safe pipe drinking water, “ asked State general secretary of BJP Golak Mohapatra at a media conference here on Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:34 AM

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A DAY after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘drink from tap’ project in Puri, the BJP launched an attack on the government over failing in its promise to provide safe  piped drinking water to the households in other rural and urban areas of the State.

Mohapatra said that as per data released by the State government, it has provided drinking water to over 20.3 lakh urban households by July 24, 2021. According to 2011 census, Odisha had 70.03 lakh urban households, Mohapatra said and asked when will the rest of the families get safe drinking water. Similarly, out of the over 85 lakh rural households, only 22 lakh have access to drinking water, he said.

Stating that State government has utilised only Rs 275.2 crore out of Rs 364.74 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 609.11 crore out of `812 crore meant for drinking water supply in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he accused the State government of misleading the people through the ‘drink from tap’ project in Puri.

Responding to the charges, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that it seems to be a case of sour grapes for BJP which is criticising such a good project which has transformed Puri. He said that Mohapatra should have felt proud for such a national achievement by Odisha for Puri, but is instead focusing on giving baseless, concocted statements and playing cheap politics.

“It seems that due to BJP’s negativity towards Puri and its people, they are criticising and trying to dilute the good work that has been done through SUJAL programme,” he added. 

