Virulent D2 strain found as Bhubaneswar sees dengue surge

BHUBANESWAR: Researchers have found dengue virus serotype-2 (DENV-2 or dengue virus 2 or D2), the most virulent strain, and co-infection of D1 and D2 in samples drawn from patients in Bhubaneswar that has witnessed a sudden spurt, recording nearly 400 cases in the last one month.

The co-infection of D2 and D3 apart from D1 and D3 are deemed to cause severity in the disease. They have also been found in samples collected from Rayagada and Koraput. D2 has been found in one sample each from Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Dengue virus comprises four serotypes D1 to 4. Dengue hemorrhagic fever that can cause fatality is more associated with D2 than with the other serotypes. Sources said the serotyping of 56 dengue positive cases carried out by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) recently has shown that 51 have D1 serotype and three co-infection of D1 and D2.

Of the 547 dengue positive cases registered in the State this year so far, 422 cases, including 48 on Wednesday, were from Khurda alone. It has spread its tentacles to 15 districts, including 30 from Cuttack, 19 from Puri, 10 each from Jajpur and Nayagarh and eight from Balasore.

After a review of dengue situation, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said, the source reduction and public awareness are the key to control the outbreak. “Apart from intensifying IEC activities, we have deployed dengue volunteers in the affected areas. People are being encouraged for testing and patients asked to keep themselves hydrated to respond to treatment,” he added.

Dengue cases were less last year as compared to previous years, possibly due to the Covid-19 outbreak restricting movement of people. While only 496 cases were detected in 2020, highest 8,380 cases and 11 deaths were recorded in 2016, 4,158 cases and six deaths in 2017, 5,198 cases and five deaths in 2018 and 3,758 cases and four deaths in 2019.

The co-infection of D2 and D3 was noticed during the dengue outbreak last year in Rayagada, which had recorded highest 170 cases, followed by 63 in Khurda, 58 in Cuttack and 40 in Koraput. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old girl from Sailashree Vihar in city died of suspected dengue fever.

