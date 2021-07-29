STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Virulent D2 strain found as Bhubaneswar sees dengue surge

They have also been found in samples collected from Rayagada and Koraput. D2 has been found in one sample each from Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.  

Published: 29th July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped inside Malianta pond at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar.

Garbage dumped inside Malianta pond at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Researchers have found dengue virus serotype-2 (DENV-2 or dengue virus 2 or D2), the most virulent strain, and co-infection of D1 and D2 in samples drawn from patients in Bhubaneswar that has witnessed a sudden spurt, recording nearly 400 cases in the last one month.

The co-infection of D2 and D3 apart from D1 and D3 are deemed to cause severity in the disease. They have also been found in samples collected from Rayagada and Koraput. D2 has been found in one sample each from Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.  

Dengue virus comprises four serotypes D1 to 4. Dengue hemorrhagic fever that can cause fatality is more associated with D2 than with the other serotypes. Sources said the serotyping of 56 dengue positive cases carried out by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) recently has shown that 51 have D1 serotype and three co-infection of D1 and D2. 

Of the 547 dengue positive cases registered in the State this year so far, 422 cases, including 48 on Wednesday, were from Khurda alone. It has spread its tentacles to 15 districts, including 30 from Cuttack, 19 from Puri, 10 each from Jajpur and Nayagarh and eight from Balasore.

After a review of dengue situation, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said, the source reduction and public awareness are the key to control the outbreak. “Apart from intensifying IEC activities, we have deployed dengue volunteers in the affected areas. People are being encouraged for testing and patients asked to keep themselves hydrated to respond to treatment,” he added.

Dengue cases were less last year as compared to previous years, possibly due to the Covid-19 outbreak restricting movement of people. While only 496 cases were detected in 2020, highest 8,380 cases and 11 deaths were recorded in 2016, 4,158 cases and six deaths in 2017, 5,198 cases and five deaths in 2018 and 3,758 cases and four deaths in 2019.

The co-infection of D2 and D3 was noticed during the dengue outbreak last year in Rayagada, which had recorded highest 170 cases, followed by 63 in Khurda, 58 in Cuttack and 40 in Koraput. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old girl from Sailashree Vihar in city died of suspected dengue fever.

SAMPLE STUDY

RMRC did serotyping of 56 +ve cases recently

51 cases have D1 serotype

3 cases have co-infection of  D1 and D2 serotypes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue in Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp