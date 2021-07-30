BJD seeks modernisation of Cuttack railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has demanded modernisation and renovation of Cuttack railway station which is lying neglected due to lack of required funds.

Two BJD Rajya Sabha members Subhas Singh and Munna Khan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to accord necessary orders and place funds for converting Cuttack railway station into a world class station.

The two MPs said Cuttack is a heritage city with history of more than 1,000 years, but the railway station established during the British period has remained as it is without any expansion and modernisation so far. The Centre has not given adequate attention for development of the railway station. Lakhs of passengers are travelling from here as many trains to different destinations are passing through it, they said.

“It is a matter of regret that though the Centre has taken several steps and utilised crores of rupees for development and modernisation of different stations in the country, Cuttack has been neglected,” they added. Singh said though the then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had assured in the March session to look into the matter, work for modernisation is yet to be started.