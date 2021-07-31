STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar schools excel in CBSE Class XII Board examinations

Schools in the State capital have excelled in the CBSE Class XII Board exams this year with many of them posting 100 per cent first division results. 

Published: 31st July 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrate after CBSE declared class 12 results. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

All students of city-based KIIT International School (KIIT-IS) secured first division with the school average remaining around 85 per cent.  Yashovardhan Naik topped the school in Science stream with 98 per cent marks. More than 30 per cent students from the school also scored above 90 per cent in the stream and secured A1 grade. Similarly, Vedika Narsaria and Rachita Priyadarshini scored 98 per cent each to emerge toppers in Commerce and Humanities streams respectively. 

KIIT and KISS founder Achyut Samant, who congratulated the students on their achievement, attributed their success to the care and modern teaching methodology of the institution. “Keeping the current situation in mind, the board has presented the best possible solution. There is a possibility that some aspiring toppers might get affected with the results but the board has given them a fair chance of taking the exams once the situation gets better. It is a well balanced approach adopted by the board,”said KIIT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal.  

Apart from KIIT-IS, many other CBSE-affiliated schools in the Capital recorded cent percent result in the Class XII board exams this year.  Officials of DAV Chandrasekharpur said the school recorded 100 per cent first class result and average pass percentage of the school remained 92.6 per cent. Unit-VIII DAV Public School officials said all 303 students of the school passed with first division and 85 of them with over 95 per cent.  Bhubaneswar region has registered a record 99.55 per cent pass rate in the Annual Class XII Board Exam 2021. As per CBSE, students who are not satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for the optional exam. 

