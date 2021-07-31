DSPs run three police stations in Bhubaneswar as crime sees a spurt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the rising crime graph in the Capital city has raised a question on policing, at least three key police stations - Nayapalli, Capital and Kharvel Nagar - here are functioning without inspectors.

According to a notification issued by Odisha Police on April 17, 145 inspectors were promoted to the rank of DSP and transferred. But the complete rejig is yet to be effected due to lack of IIC-rank officers.

As per the notification, Nayapalli IIC Sarat Kumar Sahu was promoted and posted as DSP at Crime Branch in Cuttack. Similarly, Capital and Kharvel Nagar police stations’ IICs Girija Sankar Chakrabarty and Arun Kumar Swain were posted as DSP in District Intelligence Bureau at Sonepur and ACP in Commissionerate Police respectively.

The list of promotion also included the then Laxmisagar IIC Bharat Chandra Sahoo and Airfield IIC Deepak Mishra. Sahoo and Mishra were later posted as sub division-III ACP and DSP in the Special Branch respectively.

However, the Commissionerate Police is yet to appoint inspectors at Nayapalli, Capital and Kharvel Nagar police stations after promotion of Sahu, Chakrabarty and Swain. The trio continues to be in-charge of these police stations.

“The three officers will be relieved once their replacements are appointed. The Commissioner of Police can appoint inspectors or can request the DGP if there is a shortage of IIC-rank officers in the Commissionerate,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

On the other hand, Chandrasekharpur IIC Jubaraj Swain has been working in the DCP office here since July 7. The number of cases taken up by Swain had reportedly piled up following which he was summoned to DCP office. A sub-inspector is now managing the affairs of Chandrasekharpur police station under the supervision of an ACP.