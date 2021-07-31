Ensure uninterrupted power supply for kharif season: Govt to discoms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With frequent power cuts affecting irrigation in several parts of the State, the government on Friday asked power distribution companies to ensure quality and uninterrupted electricity supply to all lift irrigation points during the kharif season.

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has been entrusted the task of resolving the problem of low voltage by installing dedicated feeders for agriculture and upgrading the existing capacity. As power consumption in the agriculture sector is less than two per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the State government in July 2013 had approved a proposal of the Energy department to install dedicated feeder lines for agriculture and fishery sectors to boost production and productivity. However, the proposal largely remained on paper even after 8 years due to the precarious financial health of the four distribution companies and lack of desired support from the government.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra in which Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg informed that 109 mega lift irrigation projects were operationalised before onset of the current kharif season and another 20 new projects will be put to trial-irrigation during the season. These 129 projects would cater to around 1.50 lakh ha for irrigation during the kharif season.

This apart, 79 projects are under construction. On completion these new projects, ayacut area of around 1.10 lakh ha will have irrigation facilities. A review of the execution of drinking water supply projects revealed that 13,082 small and mini projects were commissioned catering to the need of around 1.53 crore population in 16,889 villages and hamlets. Of the total projects, 1,043 were commissioned in the current financial year. In addition, 5,624 new projects were taken up which would cater to around 23 lakh population in 6,773 villages.

The State government has planned to set up 215 mega drinking water supply projects estimated at around `35,360 crore to cater to 1.89 crore population in 23,750 villages. Of these, seven projects catering to around 2.95 lakh population have been completed and 83 are in different phases of construction.