STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ensure uninterrupted power supply for kharif season: Govt to discoms

This apart, 79 projects are under construction. On completion these new projects, ayacut area of around 1.10 lakh ha will have irrigation facilities.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, energy conservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With frequent power cuts affecting irrigation in several parts of the State, the government on Friday asked power distribution companies to ensure quality and uninterrupted electricity supply to all lift irrigation points during the kharif season. 

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has been entrusted the task of resolving the problem of low voltage by installing dedicated feeders for agriculture and upgrading the existing capacity. As power consumption in the agriculture sector is less than two per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the State government in July 2013 had approved a proposal of the Energy department to install dedicated feeder lines for agriculture and fishery sectors to boost production and productivity. However, the proposal largely remained on paper even after 8 years due to the precarious financial health of the four distribution companies and lack of desired support from the government.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra in which Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg informed that 109 mega lift irrigation projects were operationalised before onset of the current kharif season and another 20 new projects will be put to trial-irrigation during the season. These 129 projects would cater to around 1.50 lakh ha for irrigation during the kharif season.  

This apart, 79 projects are under construction. On completion these new projects, ayacut area of around 1.10 lakh ha will have irrigation facilities. A review of the execution of drinking water supply projects revealed that 13,082 small and mini projects were commissioned catering to the need of around 1.53 crore population in 16,889 villages and hamlets. Of the total projects, 1,043 were commissioned in the current financial year. In addition, 5,624 new projects were taken up which would cater to around 23 lakh population in 6,773 villages.

The State government has planned to set up 215 mega drinking water supply projects estimated at around `35,360 crore to cater to 1.89 crore population in 23,750 villages. Of these, seven projects catering to around 2.95 lakh population have been completed and 83  are in different phases of construction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPTCL
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp