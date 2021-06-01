STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Doorstep vaccine drive for 45-plus age group launched in Bhubaneswar apartments

On the first day, the drive was carried out at six societies including Balaji Apartment at Jharpada, BMC Bhawani Enclave at Saheed Nagar and Cosmopolis at Dumduma.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched doorstep vaccination drive in apartments and residential societies in the city. 

On the first day, the drive was carried out at six societies including Balaji Apartment at Jharpada, BMC Bhawani Enclave at Saheed Nagar and Cosmopolis at Dumduma.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the drive has been launched for beneficiaries of 45+ age group.

“Housing society and residents welfare association (RWA) members are required to dial 1929 for advance booking of vaccination programme in their residential complexes. The civic body will schedule it as per availability of vaccine,” he said.

However, the number of beneficiaries should be a minimum of 100 for the drive to be carried out.

“The BMC is reaching out to the RWAs for hassle-free vaccination of those in 45+ age group. We are trying to vaccinate at least 200 beneficiaries in each camp organised in apartments and societies,” said Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South-East) Anshuman Rath.

Around 3.26 lakh beneficiaries in the 45+ age group in the city have already been vaccinated with first dose of Covaxin and around 2 lakh of these beneficiaries have received their second dose so far, BMC sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp