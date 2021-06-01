Doorstep vaccine drive for 45-plus age group launched in Bhubaneswar apartments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched doorstep vaccination drive in apartments and residential societies in the city.

On the first day, the drive was carried out at six societies including Balaji Apartment at Jharpada, BMC Bhawani Enclave at Saheed Nagar and Cosmopolis at Dumduma.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the drive has been launched for beneficiaries of 45+ age group.

“Housing society and residents welfare association (RWA) members are required to dial 1929 for advance booking of vaccination programme in their residential complexes. The civic body will schedule it as per availability of vaccine,” he said.

However, the number of beneficiaries should be a minimum of 100 for the drive to be carried out.

“The BMC is reaching out to the RWAs for hassle-free vaccination of those in 45+ age group. We are trying to vaccinate at least 200 beneficiaries in each camp organised in apartments and societies,” said Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South-East) Anshuman Rath.

Around 3.26 lakh beneficiaries in the 45+ age group in the city have already been vaccinated with first dose of Covaxin and around 2 lakh of these beneficiaries have received their second dose so far, BMC sources said.