Uncertainty over second dose of Covaxin amid vaccine shortage in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People in 18-44 age group will have to wait longer for their second dose of Covaxin.

Owing to shortage of supply, beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, who have already completed their 28-day minimum lock-in period are unable to book slots online for the second dose.

Additional District Public Health Officer, Antaryami Mishra said, “The existing stock for below 45-year age group in the city will last till Tuesday after which we will have to wait for vaccines to resume the inoculation drive for this age group.”

Inoculation for the 18-44 age group was started across the nation on May 1. But even as 31 days have passed, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to open slots for the second dose.

BMC sources said the State had received 1.65 lakh doses of Covaxin for 18-44 year age group of which over 1.50 lakh doses have already been used.

The remaining doses will be administered to eligible beneficiaries on June 1.

Though 5.17 lakh beneficiaries in the below 45 age group had been targeted for vaccination in the State capital, only around 1.60 lakh have received their first dose in the last one month.

Though, the State Health and Family Welfare department has been writing to Centre to dispatch adequate doses of vaccine in advance to ensure smooth conduct of vaccination drive in the city, it is yet to be done.

Around 1.4 lakh doses of Covaxin are also available for the over 45 age group. Officials however, said these doses cannot be used to vaccinate the beneficiaries of below 45 age group as no such order has been received yet.

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh said that he is hoping the city will receive more doses for 18-44 age group soon.