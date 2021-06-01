Woman attacked in city over possible robbery bid, sustains injury on throat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by an anti-social near the city’s posh IRC Village locality on Monday morning. Police said it was an attempt of robbery.

Anshu Gupta was going to the market to buy vegetables when she was attacked with a knife. Anshu sustained injuries on her throat and was rushed to the hospital.

The footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area showed the man targeting Anshu. The incident occurred in broad daylight and though a few passersby chased the miscreant, he managed to flee the spot.

Police said the miscreant possibly attacked the victim to snatch some valuables from her.

However, Anshu’s husband Amit Gupta, a businessman, said his wife was not even wearing a gold chain and wondered why she was attacked.

“I have no enmity with anyone. My wife has lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police in this connection and hopefully the reason behind the attack will become clear during police investigation,” he said.

Police did not rule out the possibility that the attacker was a drug addict and targeted the woman for some easy money.

“Basing on the complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on to identify and trace the culprit,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station. Meanwhile, Anshu’s condition is stated to be stable.

The Capital city has witnessed a rise in the number of robberies in the last four years.

In 2017, 193 cases of robbery were reported in Bhubaneswar. It went up to 194 in 2018, 266 in 2019 and 330 between January and November, 2020.