Above normal rain in Odisha this monsoon: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to receive normal rainfall this monsoon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s second seasonal forecast which was released on Tuesday.

​Most areas of the State are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall this month, which is also the sowing season of kharif crops, and normal rainfall between June and September.

In the first seasonal forecast issued on April 16, the IMD had predicted below normal rainfall in north Odisha. The south-west monsoon is expected to arrive in Odisha by June 13.

“As per the updated forecast, it is now expected that north Odisha too will receive normal rainfall during this monsoon,” IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express.

For the first time, we have started issuing monthly forecast for the monsoon season. The forecast for July will be issued in the last week of June, he added. The multi-model ensemble (MME) forecast indicates that the monsoon rainfall averaged over central India is likely to be above normal (more than 106 per cent of long period average). The central India covers Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das said the latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) and other global model forecast indicate that neutral ENSO conditions will continue during the monsoon season and it will be favourable for rainfall across the country. Odisha receives 1,159 mm rainfall on an average during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for few places in the state in next two days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in south Odisha and thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places in 17 districts on Wednesday.