STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Allow optical stores to open during Covid lockdown, directs Special Relief Commissioner

After the issue was flagged in social media, the SRC responded asking all collectors and municipal commissioners to follow the orders.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, janpat market, delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday directed all collectors and municipal commissioners to allow eye clinics and optical stores to operate as these are related to health services that are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Most of the optical shops and clinics in the State are remaining shut as the local administration does not allow them to open even as the lockdown guidelines allow all establishments dealing with health services to operate. Opticians and eye clinics are exempted from lockdown in other states.

After the issue was flagged in social media, the SRC responded asking all collectors and municipal commissioners to follow the orders. 

​“It has come to our notice that in some districts optometrist/opticians/optical shops are being closed during lockdown. All medical related institutions and shops are exempted from lockdown. Opticals are medical institutions and hence, exempted”, the SRC tweeted

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Lockdown in Odisha
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp