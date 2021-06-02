Allow optical stores to open during Covid lockdown, directs Special Relief Commissioner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday directed all collectors and municipal commissioners to allow eye clinics and optical stores to operate as these are related to health services that are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Most of the optical shops and clinics in the State are remaining shut as the local administration does not allow them to open even as the lockdown guidelines allow all establishments dealing with health services to operate. Opticians and eye clinics are exempted from lockdown in other states.

After the issue was flagged in social media, the SRC responded asking all collectors and municipal commissioners to follow the orders.

​“It has come to our notice that in some districts optometrist/opticians/optical shops are being closed during lockdown. All medical related institutions and shops are exempted from lockdown. Opticals are medical institutions and hence, exempted”, the SRC tweeted