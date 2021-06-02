Apollo Hospitals starts Covid cocktail treatment in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar has become the first hospital in Odisha to begin monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy for Covid-19 patients. A 82-year-old man from the city with comorbidities was administered the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) on Monday.

Consultant physician Dr Paresh Jena said the patient tolerated the medication and his condition is improving.

“The patient with comorbidities, including heart disease and old brain stroke, was admitted on day five of the symptoms. The drug was administered on day six,” he said.

The antibody cocktail has been recommended for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and paediatric patients of 12 years or older, weighing at least 40 kg and who are at high risk of developing severe disease and do not require oxygen.

Dr Jena said the cocktail can be used on comorbid patients with heart and renal diseases, cancer and other such illnesses. “It will reduce the risk of progressing to severe disease and fatality by 70 per cent besides shortening the duration of symptoms by four days,” he said.

Doctors at the hospital are optimistic that the availability of antibody cocktail can help in minimising disease severity and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients. It is, however, not recommended for patients who have moderate or severe disease with hypoxia.

“We hope the cocktail antibody will benefit more comorbid patients with mild symptoms on whom Covid treatment gets delayed due to their other serious comorbid conditions,” said senior PRO Rakesh Ray.