Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation begins Covid vaccination camps for old age homes

The civic body also sent a vaccination team to Odisha Association for the Blind for vaccination of visually-challenged persons.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

More than 40 elderly people with medical complications staying at Shri Krishna Old Age Home in Old Town area were vaccinated. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive to vaccinate vulnerable population of the city against Covid-19, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reached out to the old-age homes to inoculate senior citizens who are unable to register or visit the session sites on their own.

More than 40 elderly people with medical complications staying at Shri Krishna Old Age Home in Old Town area were vaccinated. Similarly, inmates of two more centres located at Nuagaon and Keuta Sahi Chowk near Lingaraj temple got the jab.

The civic body also sent a vaccination team to Odisha Association for the Blind for vaccination of visually-challenged persons. The BMC has formed a special team comprising a vaccinator, a data entry operator, nodal officer and a doctor for the purpose.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said more such camps in old age homes will be organised in the coming days. The civic body has planned to vaccinate inmates of the shelters for urban homeless on Thursday.

