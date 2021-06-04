Bhubaneswar: 'Kidnap' drama on road after de-addiction centre staff picks up boy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : High drama unfolded on the streets of Delta Square on Thursday when a youth was assaulted and forcibly taken away in a car by three persons. While it appeared like a kidnap bid, police later confirmed that the youth had fled a de-addiction centre at Kolathia and its staff were forcefully taking him back.

The incident was recorded by locals in their mobile phones. Receiving information, police immediately launched an investigation and after a few hours, traced him within the city limits.

DCP Umashankar Dash informed that the youth has been identified and all aspects of the incident are being probed including the conduct of the centre’s staff while taking him back. Police have not received any complaint from the youth’s family members against the centre’s staff.

Excise staff hurt in attack, 4 arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Five excise personnel were injured in an attack by members of a family at Bharatpur here during a raid on manufacturers of illicit country liquor on Thursday. Two Excise teams were conducting patrolling at Bharatpur when they received information about the sale of illicit liquor by a family.

They raided Kumari Nayak’s house and seized over 30 litre spurious liquor from the spot. However, Kumari and her sons Arun and Dhusa besides daughter Sunita attacked the Excise teams. Kumari and other accused were arrested.