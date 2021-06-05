STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Supreme Court order on decongesting prisons leaves Bhubaneswar police in a fix

A senior police officer said merely apprehending the offenders is not enough as many of them either walk out of jails easily and some are not even imprisoned and let off with a notice.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court's order on decongesting prisons amid the second wave of COVID-19 has put the Commissionerate Police in a quandary. The apex court, in its recent order, had stated that any person, involved in crimes for which the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment, cannot be arrested unless necessary.

The order has come as a jolt to the police's efforts to curb instances of snatching, which have gone up significantly in the past few months in the city. A senior police officer said merely apprehending the offenders is not enough as many of them either walk out of jails easily and some are not even imprisoned and let off with a notice.

Most of the snatchers are being booked under section 379 of IPC for which the punishment is imprisonment for a term which may extend up to three years, he said. "Haryana had earlier made snatching with use of force a crime that is punishable by rigorous imprisonment of not less than 10 years. Odisha should also take similar steps to strictly deal with such anti-socials," the officer stated. 

In its endeavour to curb crimes in the State capital, the Commissionerate police have arrested 23 anti-social elements under section 110 of CrPC and 357 for property offences in the last three months.

Stolen items including 433 gram gold ornaments, 18.8 kg silver, Rs 4.30 lakh in cash, 108 vehicles (two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers), 460 mobile phones and other valuables were seized from the accused between March and May.  

A senior police officer said, "One of our prime objectives is to check crimes like snatching, robbery and dacoity in the city."

He said as many as 60 sepoys and havildars of Special Security Battalion (SSB) were deputed to Bhubaneswar urban police district on February 28 this year. The personnel were imparted seven days special training to deal with such crimes. 

They have now been attached to property offence prevention and detection (POPD) teams in each police station and are engaged in patrolling, collecting intelligence and tracking criminals. The personnel were also deployed at slums in the city to keep a vigil on anti-social elements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bhubaneswar police Odisha prisons Odisha prisons decongesting
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp