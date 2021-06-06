Bhubaneswar students set to travel abroad for studies to be inoculated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced it will arrange Covid vaccination of students who have secured admission in foreign universities.

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said students in the 18+ age group who require Covid vaccination to travel abroad to pursue their studies can dial 1929 helpline and book their appointments.

“Registration on 1929 will start from Sunday and BMC will schedule their vaccination slots accordingly,” he said.

Students will have to produce verified confirmation letter from the foreign university concerned.

They will also have to carry their Aadhaar card or any other ID proof to the session site for inoculation.

This apart, Singh said second dose vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group, will also be carried out on a priority basis in the coming days.

A special drive has been planned for vaccination of beneficiaries in the age group from June 7, he said

“We are working out a mechanism to ensure that the beneficiaries in the age group get their second dose on time,” he said.

The civic body also announced the launch of a new application which will help patients under home isolation get oxygen concentrators delivered at their doorsteps.

“The State government has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to BMC. These will be supplied to patients who are willing to get themselves treated at home,” Singh said.

A few staff of BMC, trained on use of oxygen concentrators, will give demo to the patients. Prioritising second dose vaccination for 18-44 age group, the BMC has introduced walk-in facility in the city.

The beneficiaries, who have taken their first dose between May 3 and 14, will be vaccinated between June 7 and 12.

