First dose COVID vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in Bhubaneswar to resume on Monday

A senior BMC official said on Monday, the government is expecting arrival of a minimum 26,000 Covaxin doses for inoculation of 18+ age group in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After a gap of five days, inoculation of the over 18+ age group with the first dose of vaccine will resume in the State Capital from Monday.

While it is yet to be officially confirmed if the doses have been diverted for 18-44 age group as requested by the State Government, sources in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the civic body has decided to go ahead with the existing stock for inoculation of both 18-44 and 45+ age group. 

The inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group will be carried out in drive-in mode between June 7 and 12. Accordingly, the civic body opened slots for booking in all the seven drive-in vaccination centres for both the age groups.

While the vaccination of 18+ age group will be undertaken along with 45+ age group at these sites in the first half from 9 am to 1pm, drive-in sites will only be available for vaccination of 45+ age group waiting for their first and second dose in the second half of the day.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also intensified vaccination of the 18-44 age group waiting for their booster dose (second dose).

Around 1.7 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have already taken their first dose and are waiting for their second dose.  

BMC will carry out vaccination of beneficiaries in this age group, who had taken their first jab between May 3 and 14 from June 7 to June 12 in walk-in mode.  

